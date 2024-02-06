When we lose our electricity

A week or two ago a storm blew through the country in Nebraska, the Sandhills, where I grew up. From every indication it was supposed to be a real blizzard and it was. It snowed and blew like crazy. I think some weather reports said there were gusts up to like 60 miles an hour. But even with the wind and the snow there was an even more pressing problem. It was warm enough when it started to get cold and snow, everything was coated with ice. Some of the electric lines had what looked like 2 to 3 inches of ice on them.

The power poles simply couldn't hold up the weight, especially under the strength of the wind. There was something like 200 power poles that were broken off in western Nebraska alone. Countless individuals lost their power. My brother ended up being without power for eight days. Down here in Missouri, we might lose power for a few hours or a couple days, but nothing like eight days. My brother ended up purchasing a new generator when he couldn't get his older generator to work.

So how does being without power affect one? One thing for sure is when you are on your own well service being without power leaves you without water. No water. Mick, my brother, didn't have water for those eight days. Where I grew up though, most people have windmills that pump water for their cattle. One could take buckets and such and collect water at the windmills and then haul it home. At least you would have drinking water. Most of the time we don't have to worry about losing our water here in Scott City. The city has generators in case we lose power to pump the water. Scott City also has a water tower. But if we were to have a catastrophic type earthquake, we might lose our water service. We might be days or weeks without water service.

But no water means there is no bathroom. Back when I was little, we didn't have indoor plumbing so we had a two-hole outhouse up towards the barn. I still don't know why there were two holes. I'd bet there never was two people in that outhouse ever. Back in the 1950s we used a pitcher pump to pump our water. Back then no power didn't affect our drinking water or using the outhouse. But in modern America, no water and no indoor plumbing creates a problem. We have gotten soft today. We like to walk up to the sink and fill our cups or go to the indoor outhouse. I guess I'm wondering what would we do if we didn't have either?

But no power also means our central heat and the AC aren't going to work. My brother and some of our friends up in Nebraska lost power in the dead of winte,r when heat is vital. Many up where I grew up have installed wood heat and many also have the old propane Warm Morning type stoves. A blower sure makes both more efficient ,but both will shuck out heat without power. My question is: What would we do here if we lost power in the winter? Probably get cold. A few have wood heat, but most here in our area rely on natural gas heaters. But with the danger of a massive earthquake happening here, we could lose our natural gas service for an extended length of time.

Any hint of a storm and most everyone in our area heads to the store to stock up on bread and milk. I guess many are figuring that they can exist if they have both. My first thought was milk toast, but many today probably haven't had milk toast. One thing for sure, our electric toasters won't work without power. I guess one could put toast in the broiler and toast it. I do have an oven that fits on the Coleman gas stove.