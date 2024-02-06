When mob mentality and moral suasion meet the markets

A wave of hasty firings is sweeping across the country, driven by demands from what some call the "cancel culture." The New York Times editorial page editor James Bennett ran an op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., that displeased the paper's readers and some colleagues, so he lost his job. The chief curator at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Gary Garrels, lost his job, too, after he was accused of being a racist for saying he would still collect art from white men. But the list of those who lost their jobs is much longer, and the rationale is sometimes as stunningly weak as someone liking the wrong tweet.

As a result, fear has gripped many workers: Any day, any worker can be fired for simply angering a Twitter mob. Meanwhile, employers are left wondering how they should react when one of their employees becomes a target.

Every case is different, and employers should be able to dismiss workers. "Employment at will" remains the best labor policy. However, one piece of wisdom is worth following: During scary, emotional or angry times, don't act hastily. Slow down.

There is value in not making rash decisions during stressful times. Mental health professionals often advise grieving families to not make any life-altering decisions for a solid year after the death of a loved one. In daily life, some common advice for those about to send a nasty email or text is, "Sleep on it."

Acting out of anger is not uncommon. Mark Twain, for instance, noted, "Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured." Aristotle observed, "Anybody can become angry -- that is easy -- but to be angry with the right person and to the right degree and at the right time and for the right purpose and in the right way -- that is not within everybody's power and is not easy."

This rule of not acting out of passion is central to our political system. James Madison, in "Federalist No. 10," warns of impetuous mobs or factions "united and actuated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adverse to the rights of other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community." As such, Madison and the Constitution's other architects created a system of governance that discourages fast, immediate action and gratification.