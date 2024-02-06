When helping is hurting

Without a moral compass, it is difficult for many people to make a distinction between an opinion and a principle. We have leaders on all levels making decisions that do not seem logical, and they are enforcing rules that do not apply to themselves. People are being punished for asking questions as they seek an explanation for the removal of their individual rights. We see justice applied unequally as if the sins of the past can be corrected by committing sins in the present. We understand the danger of spreading misinformation, but their story keeps changing.

I heard breaking news that I first assumed was false. It is being reported that the current administration will be giving away crack pipes in what they call "safe smoking kits." This story will most likely change before this column goes to print. In any event, it raises the question should we give drug paraphernalia to addicts? You may remember programs in the past that gave out sterile syringes to IV drug users to prevent the spread of AIDS.

If you or I purchased crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia and handed them out to addicts on the street, it would be a criminal activity. Perhaps the idea is people who smoke crack will live a few years longer if they have sanitary equipment. IV drug users can avoid AIDS while they continue to use heroin. It is better to help them break the addiction instead of providing resources to enable them to continue using inherently unsafe drugs.

An example of an exception to sobriety that Scripture and society makes is giving a drug like morphine to a terminally ill patient. While it is merciful to alleviate physical suffering, drug addiction is not the answer to life's problems. I remember a slogan from the past, "A mind is a terrible thing to waste." I believe that still rings true. God has better things for people than to be lazy and drugged. Only an evil oppressor would want healthy people to become weak and unable to think for themselves.