When helping is hurting

Without a moral compass, it is difficult for many people to make a distinction between an opinion and a principle. We have leaders on all levels making decisions that do not seem logical, and they are enforcing rules that do not apply to themselves. People are being punished for asking questions as they seek an explanation for the removal of their individual rights. We see justice applied unequally as if the sins of the past can be corrected by committing sins in the present. We understand the danger of spreading misinformation, but their story keeps changing.
I heard breaking news that I first assumed was false. It is being reported that the current administration will be giving away crack pipes in what they call "safe smoking kits." This story will most likely change before this column goes to print. In any event, it raises the question should we give drug paraphernalia to addicts? You may remember programs in the past that gave out sterile syringes to IV drug users to prevent the spread of AIDS.
If you or I purchased crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia and handed them out to addicts on the street, it would be a criminal activity. Perhaps the idea is people who smoke crack will live a few years longer if they have sanitary equipment. IV drug users can avoid AIDS while they continue to use heroin. It is better to help them break the addiction instead of providing resources to enable them to continue using inherently unsafe drugs.
An example of an exception to sobriety that Scripture and society makes is giving a drug like morphine to a terminally ill patient. While it is merciful to alleviate physical suffering, drug addiction is not the answer to life's problems. I remember a slogan from the past, "A mind is a terrible thing to waste." I believe that still rings true. God has better things for people than to be lazy and drugged. Only an evil oppressor would want healthy people to become weak and unable to think for themselves.
Psalm 35:7 says, "For without cause they hid their net for me; without cause they dug a pit for my life." We have an adversary who wants to trap us in sin so that he may destroy those who are created in the image of God. Psalm 119:85 says, "The arrogant have dug pits for me, Men who are not in accord with Your law." The lesson is that we cannot trust people who reject basic morality to do what is best for innocent people.
Do you believe God wants everyone to be drugged? Or do you think he wants people to exercise wisdom? The Bible contains books that are considered wisdom literature, such as Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, and Song of Solomon. The Bible teaches us that foolish people reject wisdom.
If you own a business or know someone who does, ask them what it is like to find employees right now. People are being rewarded financially to collect a check without working. The result is people with a work ethic are difficult to find. I have heard numerous stories of employees walking away from their jobs without notifying their employers. Is it a good thing to pay people, who can work, to not work?
Consider what Scripture says about this situation. Proverbs 12:24 warns us, "Diligent hands will rule, but laziness ends in forced labor." It is not God's will for us to be in bondage to addictions, or to be a slave of an oppressive government.
Jesus says to his followers, "You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free." John 8:32. We do not know the intentions of those who appear to be trying to help. What we do know is if they violate moral principles, they will end up causing more harm than good.
