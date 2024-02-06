When cotton came to Cape County

Cotton production had become so lucrative in the early 1920s farmers could theoretically buy an acre of land and pay for it with only one year's harvest.

Local farmers didn't want to miss out. They were particularly enthralled by the rags-to-riches story of cotton magnate Robert E. Lee Wilson who was so successful that he owned an entire town: Wilson, Arkansas, population 1,800.

Newspapers and magazines published glowing articles about Wilson. The "Illustrated World" wrote in 1922, "Like a feudal baron of old, Lee Wilson of Wilson, Arkansas, holds undisputed sway in a town where everybody is his employee and tenant. Mr. Wilson's domain is 8 miles wide and 27 miles long. Its output has a value of $2 million a year."

The problem for Cape Girardeau County farmers, hoping to emulate this success, was they didn't have access to a cotton gin, and there wasn't yet enough demand to build one.

To help solve the impasse, the Chamber of Commerce ordered a train car load of "Express" cotton seeds from Wilson early in 1923. The chamber then recruited local farmers to plant enough acreage to support a gin. This effort was successful, and the machinery for a gin was installed at the Cape Mill Manufacturing plant on North Main Street in Cape.