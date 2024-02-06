When cotton came to Cape County

Cotton production had become so lucrative in the early 1920s farmers could theoretically buy an acre of land and pay for it with only one year's harvest.
Local farmers didn't want to miss out. They were particularly enthralled by the rags-to-riches story of cotton magnate Robert E. Lee Wilson who was so successful that he owned an entire town: Wilson, Arkansas, population 1,800.
Newspapers and magazines published glowing articles about Wilson. The "Illustrated World" wrote in 1922, "Like a feudal baron of old, Lee Wilson of Wilson, Arkansas, holds undisputed sway in a town where everybody is his employee and tenant. Mr. Wilson's domain is 8 miles wide and 27 miles long. Its output has a value of $2 million a year."
The problem for Cape Girardeau County farmers, hoping to emulate this success, was they didn't have access to a cotton gin, and there wasn't yet enough demand to build one.
To help solve the impasse, the Chamber of Commerce ordered a train car load of "Express" cotton seeds from Wilson early in 1923. The chamber then recruited local farmers to plant enough acreage to support a gin. This effort was successful, and the machinery for a gin was installed at the Cape Mill Manufacturing plant on North Main Street in Cape.
Nevertheless, farmers struggled to master this new crop during the first season due to pests and poor weather. Allan Hinchey of Cape Girardeau, the newly elected president of the Cotton States Merchants' Association, organized a junket to visit Wilson and learn from the master.
More than 200 dignitaries, including many from Cape, piled into special Pullman train cars. They received a warm welcome from Mr. Wilson, who hosted tours of his plantation and town, and provided an elaborate barbecue.
The Southeast Missourian reported enthusiastically on the trip, and explained "everything excepting the post office and the Frisco depot belongs to the Wilson company. The town has no mayor or other officers, all of the affairs of the community being handled in the Wilson office. Every house in the town and on the plantation is owned by the Wilson company. These houses are rented to the employees."
"Boss Wilson" was clearly a smart businessman. He paid for his farm expert, Loy E. Rast, to make frequent trips to Southeast Missouri and elsewhere to provide consulting services on cotton production. The goal of this largesse was to encourage farmers to buy Wilson seed -- which they did.
In 1925, Wilson's son took his honeymoon in England where he discovered Tudor architecture. He convinced his father to redesign the town in Tudor revival style, further cementing the "feudal baron" appearance. Today, the town of Wilson, no longer owned by one person, has retained the Tudor buildings while pivoting toward tourism and education -- although cotton is still a major industry.
Due to a less favorable climate, however, cotton would struggle to gain a lasting foothold in Cape Girardeau County.
