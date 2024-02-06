When ants fly

For most of us, this insect is hard to understand. It is called a "cow killer", but it doesn't kill cows. It is called a "velvet ant", but it is not an ant. And to make things more difficult, this insect is a fast runner that likes to hide in leaf litter, grass or trash on the ground. It is hard to photograph or get a good look at.
I was very lucky to capture this photo of a flying velvet ant. The male velvet ant has wings, and it does not sting. It is seldom seen or recognized for what it is while flying.
The female velvet ant has no wings, and it can deliver a very painful sting. She is much more often seen than the male as she runs around on the ground. It is a bad idea to try to catch a female velvet ant with your hands.
This native insect is actually a wasp. The female lays its eggs underground. The velvet ant does not defend its nest with a small army of adults like other wasps do. In fact velvet ants are loners that can be seen in Missouri from about mid-July to mid-September.
