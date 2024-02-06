When ants fly

For most of us, this insect is hard to understand. It is called a "cow killer", but it doesn't kill cows. It is called a "velvet ant", but it is not an ant. And to make things more difficult, this insect is a fast runner that likes to hide in leaf litter, grass or trash on the ground. It is hard to photograph or get a good look at.

I was very lucky to capture this photo of a flying velvet ant. The male velvet ant has wings, and it does not sting. It is seldom seen or recognized for what it is while flying.