When a loss is a win for Missouri's kids

This week marks a historic moment for children in Kentucky, as our neighbors celebrate the one-year anniversary of passing the first real Shared Parenting law in the country. This common sense law presumes that children of fit and willing parents get to spend equal time with them after separation or divorce. While a recent statewide survey shows 85% of Missourians agree that a child would benefit from having equal time with both capable parents following divorce, Kentucky is the only state in the nation with a true shared parenting law.

Up until just a few weeks ago, Missouri could have been the second.

But this past May, at the end of the legislation session, when Shared Parenting House Bill 229 was poised to become law, it was unnecessarily stalled in the Senate after months of growing momentum and support. That was a staggering loss for those of us who have fought so long for shared parenting. But it was also a victory, because this year we took a giant step forward to give our children and families what they deserve.

For me, the fight for shared parenting is personal. Back in 2014, when my son's access to his daughter was severely limited, we were both outraged. All he wanted after his divorce was equal time with his daughter; and his daughter wanted the same. Fast forward over the last five years, and my granddaughter is enjoying equal time with both parents and extended family. Once the anger went away, both realized the child needs both. The adversarial system we currently have actually encourages fighting. This presumption of equality is such a simple change but a monumental shift in our family court system that exists now.