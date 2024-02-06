What's up with the red face?

The animal you see here is pretty scary looking with its bright, red-orange head. It is a male broad-head skink. This skink is common and native to the southeast third of the United States.
This is a secretive little animal that grows to about one foot long as an adult. It will usually dart quickly into the shadows when you approach. The broad-head skink is often said to be venomous, but it is not. The red-orange head signifies it is a male during spring breeding season.
This is a beneficial animal to have near your home or garden because it survives by eating insects.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.