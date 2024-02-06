All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 27, 2019

What's up with the red face?

The animal you see here is pretty scary looking with its bright, red-orange head. It is a male broad-head skink. This skink is common and native to the southeast third of the United States. This is a secretive little animal that grows to about one foot long as an adult. It will usually dart quickly into the shadows when you approach. The broad-head skink is often said to be venomous, but it is not. The red-orange head signifies it is a male during spring breeding season...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

The animal you see here is pretty scary looking with its bright, red-orange head. It is a male broad-head skink. This skink is common and native to the southeast third of the United States.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This is a secretive little animal that grows to about one foot long as an adult. It will usually dart quickly into the shadows when you approach. The broad-head skink is often said to be venomous, but it is not. The red-orange head signifies it is a male during spring breeding season.

This is a beneficial animal to have near your home or garden because it survives by eating insects.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy