What's on the menu: Limited-time finds

Maybe it is a side-effect of the extreme heat, but I recently found myself sliding into a cranky Scrooge-like mood as the fall school year quickly approached. No longer having school-aged children or a connection to the university, I was filled with trepidation thinking about the possible inconveniences ahead: bare grocery store shelves, waiting for a table at packed restaurants, limited parking everywhere and tacking an extra 20 to 30 minutes to my daily commute in an effort to avoid delays caused by the influx of traffic.
Bah-humbug.
As the pace predictably picked up, I found myself feeling ... excited? The exuberance of youth all around was clearly contagious, and I was not immune.
While editing a manuscript at a local coffee shop (I use the word "edit" and "manuscript" lightly), I was distracted by bits and pieces of conversations. A family candidly reminisced about a lost loved one. Parents made small talk about traversing campus and the semester ahead with their college kid.
I was acutely aware of how these beautiful fleeting moments of normalcy make up the rich stories of our lives. The sounds. The scents. The flavors. The feelings. The people. They all jumble together in our minds to create the memories we will carry for years to come.
Just like ... food. Did you know the average existence of a restaurant is only five years? In the time it takes some to acquire an undergraduate degree, others will begin and end their foray into the restaurant business. In fact, some restaurants I visited for previous columns are gone or are being enjoyed in their latest iteration.
Having enjoyed some of the "limited time" specials on menus around town, I thought I'd share a few of my favorites hoping you will catch them while you can:
This was a fluke. I went to the Ground-A-Bout to get some work done and, on a whim, ordered a cheese bagel to accompany my Turkish latte. I considered ordering a side of bacon or sausage, but ultimately decided against it. Imagine my surprise when my toasted bagel arrived at the table containing bits of bacon. I slathered a bit of basil cream cheese on it before taking a bite. I know God isn't a genie in a bottle waiting to grant my silly wishes, but He clearly knows our needs, and I needed that bacon.
I had zero, absolutely ZERO, intention of stopping by Mana Tea until a Facebook post announcing their latest creation caught my attention: Ube Coffee. If you've been reading "Ask A Foodie" for a while, you may recall I was all about the ube just a few months ago. How could I resist? I grabbed a book, my manuscript and even lucked out finding the perfect parking spot. The service was friendly. The atmosphere was clean, soothing and relaxing. As much as I enjoyed the Ube coffee as a means to satiate my curiosity, my favorite thing on the menu is still their banh mi sandwich.
Again, this was not in my plan. I was torn. There was a new place to visit and write about, but I'd also been jonesing for a special limited time item at E&F I'd seen online: The Schnitz. It boasted a single smash patty, pork schnitzel, fried egg, kraut aioli, pea shoots and Swiss cheese on a bun. I felt a bit of resentment well up at the thought of missing out on it to write this column. There is only so much time, money and room in my stomach. Sacrifices must be made. I went for it. I chose me. I was too late. The Schnitz was a thing of the past. I was starving and already there, so I went with the current special: The Destroyer. I was wallowing in disappointment when my plate arrived, but it quickly dissipated as my taste buds explored all the delicious flavors The Destroyer had to offer. I've heard of an LSD trip, but this had to be the first open-faced gyro trip in the world. In fact, if someone told me my sandwich had been poisoned, I probably still would have taken a bite ... or two. It was just that good.
As we head into fall, ending some adventures and beginning others, I encourage you to take advantage of all the limited time "specials" that come your way.
Oh, and keep your Scrooge in check because it's a wonderful life.
