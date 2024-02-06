All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FoodAugust 24, 2023

What's on the menu: Limited-time finds

Embrace the change of seasons with these limited-time menu finds. From a surprise bacon bagel to an unforgettable open-faced gyro, savor fleeting culinary delights before they're gone.

Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
If food is a drug this gyro had me trippin'.
If food is a drug this gyro had me trippin'.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Maybe it is a side-effect of the extreme heat, but I recently found myself sliding into a cranky Scrooge-like mood as the fall school year quickly approached. No longer having school-aged children or a connection to the university, I was filled with trepidation thinking about the possible inconveniences ahead: bare grocery store shelves, waiting for a table at packed restaurants, limited parking everywhere and tacking an extra 20 to 30 minutes to my daily commute in an effort to avoid delays caused by the influx of traffic.

Bah-humbug.

As the pace predictably picked up, I found myself feeling ... excited? The exuberance of youth all around was clearly contagious, and I was not immune.

While editing a manuscript at a local coffee shop (I use the word "edit" and "manuscript" lightly), I was distracted by bits and pieces of conversations. A family candidly reminisced about a lost loved one. Parents made small talk about traversing campus and the semester ahead with their college kid.

I was acutely aware of how these beautiful fleeting moments of normalcy make up the rich stories of our lives. The sounds. The scents. The flavors. The feelings. The people. They all jumble together in our minds to create the memories we will carry for years to come.

Just like ... food. Did you know the average existence of a restaurant is only five years? In the time it takes some to acquire an undergraduate degree, others will begin and end their foray into the restaurant business. In fact, some restaurants I visited for previous columns are gone or are being enjoyed in their latest iteration.

Having enjoyed some of the "limited time" specials on menus around town, I thought I'd share a few of my favorites hoping you will catch them while you can:

The Ground-A-Bout Marquette is the spot for my new favorite bagel.
The Ground-A-Bout Marquette is the spot for my new favorite bagel.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo
The Ground-A-Bout Marquette is the spot for my new favorite bagel.
The Ground-A-Bout Marquette is the spot for my new favorite bagel.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1. Cheddar & Bacon Bagel at The Ground-A-Bout Marquette

This was a fluke. I went to the Ground-A-Bout to get some work done and, on a whim, ordered a cheese bagel to accompany my Turkish latte. I considered ordering a side of bacon or sausage, but ultimately decided against it. Imagine my surprise when my toasted bagel arrived at the table containing bits of bacon. I slathered a bit of basil cream cheese on it before taking a bite. I know God isn't a genie in a bottle waiting to grant my silly wishes, but He clearly knows our needs, and I needed that bacon.

I rekindled my ube obsession at Mana Tea located in downtown Cape Girardeau.
I rekindled my ube obsession at Mana Tea located in downtown Cape Girardeau.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo
I rekindled my ube obsession at Mana Tea located in downtown Cape Girardeau.
I rekindled my ube obsession at Mana Tea located in downtown Cape Girardeau.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

2. Mana Tea

I had zero, absolutely ZERO, intention of stopping by Mana Tea until a Facebook post announcing their latest creation caught my attention: Ube Coffee. If you've been reading "Ask A Foodie" for a while, you may recall I was all about the ube just a few months ago. How could I resist? I grabbed a book, my manuscript and even lucked out finding the perfect parking spot. The service was friendly. The atmosphere was clean, soothing and relaxing. As much as I enjoyed the Ube coffee as a means to satiate my curiosity, my favorite thing on the menu is still their banh mi sandwich.

"The Destroyer" wrecked me.
"The Destroyer" wrecked me.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo
"The Destroyer" wrecked me.
"The Destroyer" wrecked me.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

3. Ebb & Flow Fermentations

Again, this was not in my plan. I was torn. There was a new place to visit and write about, but I'd also been jonesing for a special limited time item at E&F I'd seen online: The Schnitz. It boasted a single smash patty, pork schnitzel, fried egg, kraut aioli, pea shoots and Swiss cheese on a bun. I felt a bit of resentment well up at the thought of missing out on it to write this column. There is only so much time, money and room in my stomach. Sacrifices must be made. I went for it. I chose me. I was too late. The Schnitz was a thing of the past. I was starving and already there, so I went with the current special: The Destroyer. I was wallowing in disappointment when my plate arrived, but it quickly dissipated as my taste buds explored all the delicious flavors The Destroyer had to offer. I've heard of an LSD trip, but this had to be the first open-faced gyro trip in the world. In fact, if someone told me my sandwich had been poisoned, I probably still would have taken a bite ... or two. It was just that good.

As we head into fall, ending some adventures and beginning others, I encourage you to take advantage of all the limited time "specials" that come your way.

Oh, and keep your Scrooge in check because it's a wonderful life.

Story Tags
Mary Ann Castillo
foodie
restaurant review
Advertisement
Related
FoodDec. 18
Recipe swap: Spice up your festive gatherings with these cro...
FoodDec. 18
Ask a Foodie: All I want for Christmas: Fins & Feathers and ...
FoodDec. 12
LaClair: Life, pizza, and other things
FoodDec. 11
Recipe Swap: More than 1,000 recipes to savor: 'Lynwood Lega...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Community Cookbook: Make apple dressing with Everett Reed from Marble Hill, Mo.
FoodDec. 9
Community Cookbook: Make apple dressing with Everett Reed from Marble Hill, Mo.
A Harte Appetite: Oh, do you know the muffin pan?
FoodDec. 5
A Harte Appetite: Oh, do you know the muffin pan?
Tangy buttermilk and whole-wheat flour bring nuance to pull-apart monkey bread
FoodDec. 4
Tangy buttermilk and whole-wheat flour bring nuance to pull-apart monkey bread
Recipe Swap: Easy and delicious cookie recipes for a perfect holiday treat
FoodDec. 4
Recipe Swap: Easy and delicious cookie recipes for a perfect holiday treat
How to use up every one of your Thanksgiving leftovers
FoodNov. 27
How to use up every one of your Thanksgiving leftovers
Recipe swap: Delicious dips and cheeseballs to elevate your holiday gatherings
FoodNov. 27
Recipe swap: Delicious dips and cheeseballs to elevate your holiday gatherings
LaClair: Craving Thanksgiving all year? Firehouse Subs has the answer
FoodNov. 27
LaClair: Craving Thanksgiving all year? Firehouse Subs has the answer
Castillo: Spilling the tea at ForTe Tea Lounge & Eventeur: About last Saturday
FoodNov. 20
Castillo: Spilling the tea at ForTe Tea Lounge & Eventeur: About last Saturday
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy