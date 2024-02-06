What's on the menu: Limited-time finds

Maybe it is a side-effect of the extreme heat, but I recently found myself sliding into a cranky Scrooge-like mood as the fall school year quickly approached. No longer having school-aged children or a connection to the university, I was filled with trepidation thinking about the possible inconveniences ahead: bare grocery store shelves, waiting for a table at packed restaurants, limited parking everywhere and tacking an extra 20 to 30 minutes to my daily commute in an effort to avoid delays caused by the influx of traffic.

Bah-humbug.

As the pace predictably picked up, I found myself feeling ... excited? The exuberance of youth all around was clearly contagious, and I was not immune.

While editing a manuscript at a local coffee shop (I use the word "edit" and "manuscript" lightly), I was distracted by bits and pieces of conversations. A family candidly reminisced about a lost loved one. Parents made small talk about traversing campus and the semester ahead with their college kid.

I was acutely aware of how these beautiful fleeting moments of normalcy make up the rich stories of our lives. The sounds. The scents. The flavors. The feelings. The people. They all jumble together in our minds to create the memories we will carry for years to come.

Just like ... food. Did you know the average existence of a restaurant is only five years? In the time it takes some to acquire an undergraduate degree, others will begin and end their foray into the restaurant business. In fact, some restaurants I visited for previous columns are gone or are being enjoyed in their latest iteration.

Having enjoyed some of the "limited time" specials on menus around town, I thought I'd share a few of my favorites hoping you will catch them while you can:

The Ground-A-Bout Marquette is the spot for my new favorite bagel. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo