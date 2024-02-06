What's necessary for today

The book of Joshua opens with some shocking news directly from the Lord. "Moses my servant is dead" (Joshua 1:2). The report is stunning to the reader, but for those who were living at the time, the news of Moses' demise is not new nor alarming. The people had just spent the previous 30 days mourning for Moses. The news is not different information. The repetition in the verses begs the question of why the Lord thought it was critical to emphasize that Moses is dead. Just like shock news today, there is more going on here than passing along information.
For the past 40 years, Moses, Joshua and the millions of people who left Egypt as slaves had wandered in the wilderness. A journey that by all estimations should have taken nine-days was, because of the disobedience of the people, rerouted to 40 years. Every day of those 40 years, Moses was a staple for the people. They leaned on his leadership. They turned to him when he spoke as he was speaking for the Lord. The presence of Moses brought stability to their lives.
During those 40 years, the Lord provided for his people every day. Their clothes nor their shoes wore out and every day there was a new supply of manna for food. All they had to do was collect it and bake it. However, there were some specific rules. First, gather much or little. No matter if much or little was gathered, it would be the right amount. Second, do not keep any overnight, except for the night before the sabbath. Any manna that was kept overnight, sans the sabbath night, would rot. It would stink and breed worms. Daily the people gathered manna. What was provided that day was enough for that day.
Now Moses, whom they turned to daily, is dead. Soon the manna that was provided daily would disappear as well. God's past provision, along with his future promises, was vital, but today's faith was necessary for today.
Your spiritual past is essential. Trust in God's promises is vital. But an active faith turns to the Lord daily. The sharp clarity of this news of Moses' death challenged Joshua, the people and those who read the passage today with the truth that the assurance of yesterday, and the promises of tomorrow cannot be experienced without faith today. Faith must be renewed day by day.
