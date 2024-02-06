What's in your pocket or purse?

Every evening as I get ready for bed, I empty my pockets of whatever ended up in them during the day. As I was dumping everything out the other evening, I wondered what others pack around every day in their pants or shirt pocket. At times, I have the same thing in the evening as I started out with in the morning, but there are times when I end up with some extras. Maybe a bolt or washer or a nut. Maybe a hose clamp. Maybe one of those hose rubbers for the garden hose. Maybe some change. Who knows what. I've been known to walk through the garden and stuff cucumbers and tomatoes in my pockets. Ask Marge!

I always carry a set of keys to the pickup, the house and the padlocks we use around here. Always carry my pocket knife, which is a Case two-blade Stockman knife. I always carry a Vick's Nasal Inhaler. I've carried these same three things for the last 20 or 30 years. Dad was similar except Dad never carried a set of keys. Didn't have to. The house was never locked, and the keys were always in the pickup or car. Why carry a set of keys if you don't need them? Dad also carried an Old Timer three-blade pocket knife, and he also carried a Vick's Nasal Inhaler. I carry a pair of Crescent channel-lock pliers in the side pocket of my bibs. One thing Dad did carry was a coin purse. You squeezed it and it opened up. Kind of a neat deal. I dump my change in the evening, so almost never carry change or a wallet. Dad did carry a billfold most of the time. I don't. Dad also carried a sack of Bull Durham, and he'd roll his own smokes. He also carried a plug of chewing tobacco. I don't.

I have a pocket on my bibs that I carry my phone in, but, of course, Dad never carried a phone. He did carry a notebook most of the time and a ballpoint pen in his shirt pocket. I carry a carpenter pencil, a small flashlight, a small AT&P screwdriver and an ever-sharp pencil and a pen. I took an HVAC class at the Vo Tech, and the teacher Bob Diehl said to always carry a permanent black marker so I carry one as well.

When I was pastoring, I had a set of Cross pens and pencils that I carried. One pen was a ball pen and one was a fountain pen. I really liked the fountain pen and used it a bunch. Pencil was OK but not my favorite. The lead was too big. I really like a small lead ever-sharp pencil.