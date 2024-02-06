What's for breakfast?

You've probably heard the old adage: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You might have thought the phrase was coined by a committee of nutritionists or the Food and Drug Administration, but the truth is it actually originated in 1944 as part of a marketing campaign launched by General Foods to advertise breakfast cereal. Thus, the second-most important ingredient in the widespread popularity of breakfast cereal is advertising. (The most important is sugar.)

Though some of today's cereals are a far cry from the healthy foods their inventors envisioned, cereal itself nonetheless has played a vital role in the history of human civilization. In fact, according to anthropologists, the cultivation of cereals is what made civilization possible.

Before humankind learned how to grow cereal, the oldest form of agriculture, humans were hunters and wanderers and dependent upon the available supply of animals for food. Once humankind learned how to raise cereal for food, life changed from that of wanderers to that of people who could settle down in the same place and grow crops. This innovation paved the way for leisure which made possible all of the main achievements of humankind such as science, language and literature.

Over the millennia, civilization has progressed and so has breakfast cereal -- from the gruel favored by the ancients to the modern-day cereals of today which, alas, are sugar-laden treats marketed to children. However, the original cold breakfast cereals of the modern era were meant to be healthy foods. Invented by nutritional pioneers such as John Henry Kellogg or Sylvester Graham, inventor of the graham cracker, they were meant to be nourishing and nutritious.

Among the earliest of these cereals was granola, still a staple today. However, these days you have to be careful with granola because, with flavors such as Almond Joy or peanut butter chocolate chip, some of it is little more than cookies masquerading as health food. A steady diet of such high-fat, high-sugar concoctions can render these versions real cereal killers.