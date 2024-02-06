What's a penny worth?

From the time I can remember, Dad would be driving down the road, and he'd slam on the brakes and back up. There might be a wrench or screwdriver or something lying on the side of the road. I do the same. A good friend and I were driving in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, with six or eight lanes both ways. and there lay a ratchet. We braved the traffic, but we got it.

One of my favorite places to walk around and look is outside a store where people are digging out their keys and as a result dropping some change. If it's a quarter or dime or nickel or even a penny, I'm after it. It doesn't matter if it's grungy, I'm definitely after it. In a way, I feel like I won the lottery, if it's a quarter or several small coins. I've heard if you come across a coin with the wrong side up you will be unlucky, if you pick it up. I can never remember which side it is, so I just pick it up. The story is, if the wrong side is up, then the best thing is turn it over for the next person. That's what I've been told. I don't have a clue where this belief came from.

Back a few years, a penny would buy you a piece of Bazooka bubble gum or a sucker or a jaw breaker. A glass bottle of soda was a dime. For a quarter, you could get a bottle of Coke and a bag of peanuts and have change. Take a couple swigs from the Coke and then dump in the peanuts. I never drank much coffee back then, but I'm betting a coffee would have been a nickel or a dime. People today don't think at all of wasting a dollar or two or five or 10. For many people money has no value. When we buy something, we flash the plastic and get a bill later on. We send in the minimum and keep flashing the plastic

It's not the same as having cash in one's wallet. When I spend what's in my wallet, I'm broke. That's it, I'm broke. Plastic, though, has seemingly no limit. Most plastic cards have ridiculous spending limits on them. Just plain ridiculous. Credit cards are nice to have, but they are flat out dangerous.

Marge got a turkey out a week or so ago and baked it. It was probably a 10- to 12-pound turkey, so we definitely had leftovers. But she also made mashed potatoes, home frozen sweet corn, dressing and homemade rolls. Way too much food, so there was a bunch left over. Leftovers! Not a problem for us. We both love leftovers. But for some, leftovers are just tossed in the trash. They don't eat leftovers. It's like, why bother with leftovers. There seems to be the feeling that we have an abundance of food so why bother. I think it's shocking how much food is left behind at a restaurant to just be tossed.