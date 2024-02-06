What Zacchaeus desired

In one way of reading it, the story of Zacchaeus the tax collector in Luke 19:1-10 seems to me to be a story of desire.

It is a beautiful one. Here is a man living on the fringes of the society he belongs in; as a tax collector, he takes from his own people and because he is wealthy, probably takes more than he should. He hears about Jesus coming through town and has the desire to see him. All he wants is a glimpse of this man, and his desire will be fulfilled. However, he has a limitation: he is short and can't see over the crowd. His desire leads him on, though, and gives him the idea to climb a tree so he can look over the others' heads and see this man everyone is talking about. So he does.

When the man comes to the tree, however, something happens so good Zacchaeus surely must not have even hoped for it or thought to think of it: not only does he get to see Jesus, Jesus stops below the tree and sees him. And not only does Jesus look at him, he calls him by his name, choosing him from the crowd of people around him. There is no place for Zacchaeus to hide; he has been seen and singled out. This man knows his name. And on top of that, Jesus wants to stay at his house, to be with him and know him and be known by him.