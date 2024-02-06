What you seek

They translated between us and the barber, and then he got his phone and called the burgermeister -- the mayor -- of the town, telling us to follow him. A few minutes later, we were sitting in the burgermeister's kitchen, and he was showing us photos of our ancestors from his genealogy library, while his daughter translated.

Then he asked if we wanted to see the house our ancestor had built and meet our seventh cousins. So, we ended up riding through a village 15 kilometers east of the French border in the burgermeister's car with the burgermeister, listening to traditional German polka music.

God and people are good.

When we got to the home, four of our cousins were waiting outside to meet us. They welcomed us in, giving us a tour of the house. Then, they invited us for tea. It was one of the loveliest evenings of my life.

When we first got out of our car to knock on the barber's door, I was afraid we would be seen as rude Americans bothering people. But my parents believed in connection and the power of asking. If they had listened to my fears, we would have missed the gift. And we would've kept our family from giving and receiving the gift, too.

In Matthew 7:9-11, Jesus goes on to say this: "Which one of you would hand his son a stone when he asks for a loaf of bread, or a snake when he asks for a fish? If you then, who are wicked, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your heavenly Father give good things to those who ask him."

So often when we think people and God are against us, it's not because they are; it's because we're not giving them a chance to love us. All these people said yes to us. All this happened because we were willing to be open, ask and believe.

Jesus asks us to ask. What if we tried it?