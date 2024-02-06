What will outlast your life?

Every person, in every place and at every time, shares one common problem -- we are all constrained to the same 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. No more. No less. When your time is exhausted, you cannot acquire more.

The constraint of time in our lives forces us to face the reality that we cannot do everything. How, then, since we are finite creatures, do we live within the limitations of our days. The prophet Isaiah gives us some insights in writing, "But he who is noble plans noble things, and on noble things he stands" (32:8.)

First, your character matters more than your accomplishments. We tend to elevate what we get done over who we are. However, your integrity and your relationships matter more than any financial gain you may build. As a pastor, I have officiated many funerals. You can learn much about human behavior by working with people in a great hour of grief. Often people will spend time recalling stories, accomplishments and the like. However, what always stands out more than what they did is who they were and how they made others feel.