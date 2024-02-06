All sections
FeaturesDecember 17, 2022

What kind of creature is this?

Believe it or not, I photographed this creature on Dec. 11 near The Whistle Stop train depot in Jackson. It walked upright on two legs like a man, but it didn't do much talking. It seemed to be in a bad mood. We call this time of year the Christmas season. It is a time of both great seriousness and playful fun. What I have photographed here belongs on the side of fun. If you don't know "who" this is, ask a child. I've been told that children know...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Believe it or not, I photographed this creature on Dec. 11 near The Whistle Stop train depot in Jackson. It walked upright on two legs like a man, but it didn't do much talking. It seemed to be in a bad mood.

We call this time of year the Christmas season. It is a time of both great seriousness and playful fun. What I have photographed here belongs on the side of fun. If you don't know "who" this is, ask a child. I've been told that children know.

Christmas is almost here. I would once again like to wish everyone a most blessed merry Christmas. Thank you all for looking forward to and reading my column as I try to bring Southeast Missouri nature into your life one small piece at a time.

