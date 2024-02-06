What is your cause?

One of the most significant challenges for every generation is having a great cause. Something worthy of personal sacrifice. As Roosevelt challenged his audience, "The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena," credit goes to the one who strives for what is greater than them.

The New Testament writer Paul writes to his protege Timothy affirming his calling and cause. He tells him he was left in Ephesus to counteract false teachers. Paul urges him to "Don't let them waste their time in endless discussion of myths and spiritual pedigrees. These things only lead to meaningless speculations, which don't help people live a life of faith in God" (1 Tim. 1:4, NLT). Timothy's arena was to give people clarity to live a life of faithfulness. In his calling, we are encouraged with God's purpose for our own lives.

Great purpose in a worthy cause will demand personal sacrifice. Paul urged Timothy to remain in Ephesus, indicating that staying was not his desire. However, the reason compelled him to remain. Clarifying God's purpose in your life enables you to endure less than ideal conditions. You can stay in the arena when you know your purpose is worth the sweat.