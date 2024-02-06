What is an auricularia?

The brown thing on the stump is a kind of mushroom that has an odd name. Common names for this fungus are wood ear mushroom, Jews ear fungi and jelly ear. Its scientific name is auricularia.
I found this cluster of jelly ear fungi Aug. 13, a day or so after a heavy thunderstorm and continued wet weather. During the summer, the best time to go looking for mushrooms is after a day or two of rain.
The yellow flowers growing beside the fungus made a nice backdrop. I don't know if this kind of fungi is safely edible. Be sure it is safe to eat the fungus you find before you try it. This fungus really does feel like jelly and sometimes really does look like a human ear attached to a log.