What is all that orange stuff?

The jack-o-lantern mushroom can be found during autumn in Southeast Missouri. It grows in easily seen clusters that can be up to a couple feet across. It looks like several orange pancakes piled one on another. This mushroom is not edible.

If you have a chance and a place to go for an autumn hike in the woods, I recommend it. The leaves are turning beautiful colors and are falling. Walking in the crisp crunchy fallen leaves is healthy and fun.