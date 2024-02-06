What is all that orange stuff?

Have you seen any jack-o-lanterns yet? Was it a carved pumpkin? Well, there is another kind of jack-o-lantern. It is the jack-o-lantern mushroom. It grows from wood in the forest, often surrounding an old tree stump.
The jack-o-lantern mushroom can be found during autumn in Southeast Missouri. It grows in easily seen clusters that can be up to a couple feet across. It looks like several orange pancakes piled one on another. This mushroom is not edible.
If you have a chance and a place to go for an autumn hike in the woods, I recommend it. The leaves are turning beautiful colors and are falling. Walking in the crisp crunchy fallen leaves is healthy and fun.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.