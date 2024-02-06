All sections
FeaturesOctober 24, 2020

What is all that orange stuff?

Have you seen any jack-o-lanterns yet? Was it a carved pumpkin? Well, there is another kind of jack-o-lantern. It is the jack-o-lantern mushroom. It grows from wood in the forest, often surrounding an old tree stump. The jack-o-lantern mushroom can be found during autumn in Southeast Missouri. It grows in easily seen clusters that can be up to a couple feet across. It looks like several orange pancakes piled one on another. This mushroom is not edible...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Have you seen any jack-o-lanterns yet? Was it a carved pumpkin? Well, there is another kind of jack-o-lantern. It is the jack-o-lantern mushroom. It grows from wood in the forest, often surrounding an old tree stump.

The jack-o-lantern mushroom can be found during autumn in Southeast Missouri. It grows in easily seen clusters that can be up to a couple feet across. It looks like several orange pancakes piled one on another. This mushroom is not edible.

If you have a chance and a place to go for an autumn hike in the woods, I recommend it. The leaves are turning beautiful colors and are falling. Walking in the crisp crunchy fallen leaves is healthy and fun.

