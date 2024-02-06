What God wants

Father Bill Kottenstette used to always say it to me when we talked about understanding God's will for my life: God wants what we want. At the time, it seemed too good to be true, and I barely dared to believe it. It seemed incredible to think the desires of my heart naturally a part of me, the way I was created, were what God placed in me to pursue and know God through. That I didn't have to change the core of who I am and what I want in order to be holy or acceptable to God or to please God. That I am enough, as I am. That God might even delight in me like this.

It's an idea I've brought to God, asking if it's true, throughout the years since Father Bill first presented it to me. It's an idea I'm still learning to believe.

Yesterday, I watched a video by my favorite musician, Zach Winters, discussing what he's been learning during the past couple of years. In it, he said: "Life doesn't always have a clear or easy way forward. But as a father, I've come to realize I don't expect my kids to perfectly jump through some series of hoops or to have the perfect answer. Ultimately, I want to be close to them at heart. To know them and walk with them through life and to help them orientate towards the world with wonder and wisdom and thankfulness and love.

"I used to think God was into hoops, though. That I had my own series I needed to jump through. But I feel like life is more of a choose-your-own-adventure, and that nearness, rather than perfection, is what he's really after."