What God has joined, let no man break apart

"The Register of Marriages at Cape Girardeau, July-August 1865" was the first official government record for 132 people named therein. Two by two, they took marriage vows and legitimized 66 families.

This simple, lined ledger represented a significant milestone for each family of African descent listed. Before this event, local norms allowed marriage only "in the tradition of slaves," though some enslaved unions appear in Catholic church records. But the harsh reality for most enslaved couples, often owned by different enslavers, was life apart, at best with a weekly visit and a few days together during holiday seasons. Many relationships were mercilessly severed when an enslaver sold a man or woman for punishment, profit or estate settlement.

Newly-freed by a Missouri law that abolished slavery "immediately and unconditionally" set forth in the new State Constitution, enacted Jan. 11, 1865, these folks exercised their rights to have a legal record of their marriage six months later. Most named were not youthful nor new to love's commitments. They were world-weary, but hopeful. They had survived slavery. Freedom was theirs, but even these marriages stirred gossip and reproach in Cape Girardeau's newspaper.

This 4-page ledger was organized and kept by Cape Girardeau's Freedmen's Bureau agent, Chaplain Edward O'Brien, who, with local Baptist preacher, the Rev. John Clark (white), officiated the recorded unions.