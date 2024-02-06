What does Christmas mean to you?

Our ever-present Christmas stockings were always lovingly hung for Joe (my brother) and me on Christmas morning. Then we opened our gifts, and after examining and fondling our presents, we all sat down to a big dinner with all kinds of goodies. I gave little thought to what and why I was doing what I was doing. Then, it was a great time of the year, including the loving atmosphere that was created for everyone included in our family celebration.

Now that I have matured, to a point, I've acquired new knowledge pertaining to what Christmas means to me. Presently, I am blessed with the gift of having my family at OUR home for Christmas. This privilege, that I receive, is a joy and a happiness, especially since many of my family members, drive and fly for long distances, to be together, here. We still attend church, open gifts, and have lots of scrumptious food. We also play "Rob your neighbor" game. The game brings everybody out and into being their true selves. You can't pretend, or display sophistication when you're playing together.

As I ponder more on my changing wisdom about Christmas, I find that the gifts, food and decorations aren't what's important in determining what Christmas means to me. Now, Christmas is a smile given to someone else, helping a lonely, depressed person feel better by, at least, listening to their story. Being extra nice to the associates inside stores and businesses is needed. Those employees get up, oftentimes, early in the morning within cold or heat, and work all day. Without them, we would lack what we need. Why not tell them of our appreciation, letting them know we do notice their effort? Christmas can last all year if we can put ourselves in the shoes of others and try to experience how we would feel in their situation. Then we'll be able to understand them better. Perhaps we should put aside performing some of the trappings, of the holiday that aren't really necessary, and use that time to enrich the lives of someone else. Can we make our celebration of the birth of Jesus a simple one, as it genuinely was, so many years ago? Jesus has already been born, and our celebration is so we continue to remember that most significant occasion. Often, we turn the remembrance and hoop-la of Christmas into a fun occasion for, mainly, our enjoyment. I hope I shall honor the true meaning of that time, with actions of faith, love, and generosity towards other people. Jesus is all about people and their love for one another. That is what Christmas means to me. What truly says Christmas to you?