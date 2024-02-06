What do you value?

Your values define what is most important to you. Those values are most clearly seen when pressed and stressed. Stephen Covey wrote, "Begin each day with the blueprint of my deepest values FIRMLY in mind then when challenges come, make decisions BASED on those values." What you value, and acting on them, will build the life you desire.

Operating out of a concise and clear set of values is not a modern notion. In his letter to a set of churches, Peter describes four values writing, "Honor everyone. Love the brotherhood. Fear God. Honor the emperor" (1 Peter 2:17). While independent yet connected, these four values cascade into a timeless set of principles for all people, all places and all times.

Honor everyone. To give honor is a mindset and actions you take to declare and reflect the value of another. Beginning each day, intending to honor everyone declares that all men and women are created in God's image. While you may not agree with everyone about all things, you can show them kindness due to them because they share the image of God.