What do you value?

Your values define what is most important to you. Those values are most clearly seen when pressed and stressed. Stephen Covey wrote, "Begin each day with the blueprint of my deepest values FIRMLY in mind then when challenges come, make decisions BASED on those values." What you value, and acting on them, will build the life you desire.
Operating out of a concise and clear set of values is not a modern notion. In his letter to a set of churches, Peter describes four values writing, "Honor everyone. Love the brotherhood. Fear God. Honor the emperor" (1 Peter 2:17). While independent yet connected, these four values cascade into a timeless set of principles for all people, all places and all times.
Honor everyone. To give honor is a mindset and actions you take to declare and reflect the value of another. Beginning each day, intending to honor everyone declares that all men and women are created in God's image. While you may not agree with everyone about all things, you can show them kindness due to them because they share the image of God.
Love the brotherhood. This command is directed towards the church, reminding them they are family. Additionally, the instruction reminds us of our hardwired need for community. If COVID and the self-imposed restrictions and quarantines have taught us anything, it is that part of being human is having a deep connection to other people. God, who exists in the community of the trinity, created us for community.
Fear God. Fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom (Ps. 111:10). The most critical question in your life is who God is and the place He will occupy. The rest of life becomes clearer when the Lord is first.
Lastly, honor the emperor. Honor at the end of verse 17 is the same word used to begin verse 17. Telling us, we need to give honor to those who are in authority. To honor the emperor as you would honor everyone else is a reminder that while they have great authority and responsibility, they are limited. Like the old men say, "They put their pants on one leg at a time."
Values matter. The values Peter delivers are actions to take in order to build a life that thrives in both celebration and difficulty, triumph, and tragedy.
