What do you see?

I followed fox tracks across a pond levee and down the slope to the overflow pipe. In this photo you can see fox tracks in the snow on the metal pipe. You can see more fox tracks in the snow on the ground. A dark area in the lower right next to a small snow-covered log shows where the fox lay in wait to ambush prey such as a muskrat or a mouse that might come out of the pipe.

The wise old fox knows how to survive the winter. He is wise. He knows some tricks, and I just found out about this one.