All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesFebruary 13, 2021

What do you see?

Last Saturday evening, it snowed into the night. The next morning it had stopped snowing and about 2 inches of snow lay on the ground. The temperature was about 12 degrees, and the sun was rising, when I went looking for something to photograph. I followed fox tracks across a pond levee and down the slope to the overflow pipe. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Last Saturday evening, it snowed into the night. The next morning it had stopped snowing and about 2 inches of snow lay on the ground. The temperature was about 12 degrees, and the sun was rising, when I went looking for something to photograph.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I followed fox tracks across a pond levee and down the slope to the overflow pipe. In this photo you can see fox tracks in the snow on the metal pipe. You can see more fox tracks in the snow on the ground. A dark area in the lower right next to a small snow-covered log shows where the fox lay in wait to ambush prey such as a muskrat or a mouse that might come out of the pipe.

The wise old fox knows how to survive the winter. He is wise. He knows some tricks, and I just found out about this one.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 1
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy