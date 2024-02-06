What do Christians believe about Jesus?

You may have noticed I have referred to the deity of Jesus in several of my columns. As a Baptist pastor, and theologian, I was surprised when someone wrote to tell me I was misleading my congregation by teaching the deity of Christ. I do not know of any Christian church that would want a pastor who did not believe Jesus is "fully God and fully man." I thought it would be helpful to explain why Christians believe in the Incarnation (God in flesh).

Sound doctrine has the Bible as the source. God's word was originally written in Greek and Hebrew. I would strongly advise the reader to avoid cults who modify the Bible and only allow their version to be used. If someone tells you certain parts of the Bible are off limits, or not to be believed, that is an indicator you should seek a different church. When I taught for Hannibal LaGrange University's extension campus, I told the students we should not avoid difficult topics and be prepared to give answers based on Scripture.

The first verse that comes to my mind is Colossians 1:19-20, "For in him all the fullness of God was pleased to dwell, and through him to reconcile to himself all things, whether on earth or in heaven, making peace by the blood of his cross." In John 14:9, Jesus said, "Whoever has seen me has seen the Father." The first chapter of the Gospel of John describes Jesus as the "Word" that was with God, was God, and came to earth. I would encourage anyone who wants to know more about Christianity to read the book of John.

I found a helpful article at desiringgod.org that was written by Matt Perman. The title is, "How Can Jesus Be God and Man?" He includes a list of resources in his notes if you are interested in further study.

When we want to understand a biblical position, it helps to consider what Christians throughout history have believed. The idea Jesus is fully God and fully man is not a fringe belief. When Jesus was crucified, charges of blasphemy were made toward him. Even those who put him to death understood he revealed himself as God in the flesh. When Jesus was resurrected, he allowed Thomas to touch his wounds, to which Thomas replied, "My Lord and my God." John 20:28.

The early church considered the incarnation to be one of the most important truths of our faith. The idea Jesus is fully God and fully man is found in the Chalcedonean Creed. A large council took place from Oct. 8 to Nov. 1 in the year 451. They met in the city of Chalcedon and formulated this creed to state what we are and are not to believe about the Incarnation. Perman states that all major branches of Christianity have taken this creed as their standard. There are five main truths with which the creed of Chalcedon summarizes the biblical teachings about the Incarnation:

1. Jesus has two natures -- He is God and man.