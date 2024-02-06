What determines your success?

You must be a success, right? You attend college, enter into a vocational or trade center, or you gain training in another field. This is all to help you prepare to be a success in life. It could also be an effort to attain the skills which will lead to, "merely," personal fulfillment.

So often, the experienced adults influencing the lives of youth constantly urge the younger generation to enter into a particular trade or vocation because of its pay scale. More often than not, the role models fail to focus on what will make the individual happy and fulfilled. Granted, it's true a certain amount of income is necessary to maintain a decent standard of living.

You often see the breadwinner of the family going to a job he hates every day or night. He believes this is necessary so his family can enjoy a particular standard of living. Hopefully, the husband or wife receives enough fulfillment in seeing the joy and happiness of their family to make it worthwhile. Sometimes the person is squelching his own identity and desires and failing to be able to utilize his true abilities and skills. Often, someone has the idea you must be a success in the eyes of the world to be worth something. Your dad, mom or those around you may have forced you into doing whatever spelled the word "success" in society's eyes.

What is success, and who determines whether someone is a success or not? Is it the teachers at school, parents, friends or you? Does it really matter what anyone else thinks if what you're doing is respectable and good, and you are satisfied? Do those who consider salary the most important gauge of success get up every day and go to the same environment you do while trying to be successful? Do they put up with the never-ending repetition of drab days, unfulfilling work and a listless spirit you encounter each time you leave the house? Do you actually believe you are successful? Or are you living according to someone else's criterion of being successful?