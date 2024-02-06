What can family historians find in deeds?

When landowners died, defaulted on mortgages, or forfeited land to pay fines, they or court officials transferred title for the land to heirs or purchasers. The term used for documents associated with these actions is "deeds." Deeds are valuable documents for learning about relationships and the lives of our ancestors.

Nonetheless, deed records can be confusing for those who lack knowledge of the documents' structure and language. Understanding deeds is more difficult than understanding sources such as censuses or vital records. They are also relatively difficult for novices to find and require learning searching skills and indexing systems.

However, the rewards for using deeds to research ancestors outweigh these difficulties. Deeds often include a more complete list of individuals than censuses and more detailed and complete information than tax lists or court records. Because land needed to pass to heirs or be sold to pay debts, deeds supplement probate records. Specific relationships sometimes appear in deeds. Finally, land transfers required that spouses convey rights to land, so early deeds may be the only records documenting their names.

Information appearing in deeds includes the given name of the seller's (grantor's) wife and an indication of her transfer of dower to the buyer (grantee). Dower was the right a wife had to one-third of her husband's property during her lifetime. The widow could claim the use of her share if she failed to convey this right, even if an unrelated person had title to the land. A separate deed recorded later might convey this right. Children or heirs appear in some deeds, particularly if the owner died or bequeathed them property. Past places of residence appear in some deeds and most indicate current residence. Deeds indicate literacy because of the requirement for grantors to sign -- but use caution because elderly or sick grantors might also sign with a mark. Valid deeds required witnesses, and the text of a deed might list adjoining landowners. Thus, deeds are also an excellent way to identify friends, relatives, associates and neighbors.