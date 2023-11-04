What are your priorities?

The leaves have changed colors, the trick-or-treaters have collected as much candy as possible, and most of the Midwest has just been reminded that winter is coming. The busiest time of year has officially begun!

Instead, though, of being the busiest season, it could be bountiful. Instead of a schedule stuffed like the Thanksgiving turkey, you could have time for what matters to you.

Jesus in Mathew 5:37 says, "Let what you say be simply 'Yes' or 'No'; anything more than this comes from evil." The context describes someone making a commitment by placing an oath on something greater than themselves. The idea was that your words carry greater weight because of the person of authority or object of value that you invoked in your statement. What Jesus says is that placing the weight of your words and your character on something beyond yourself is deceitful to yourself and others. The simple solution is to let your "yes" be "yes" and your "no" be "no" and therefore creating tremendous clarity in your life.