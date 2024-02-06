What are you drinking?

Most everyone you meet today has one of two things, or both, in their hands: one is a cell phone and the other is a drink. Usually they are either talking on the cell phone, or they are texting on it. When someone is walking, the drink will most likely be in one of those 32- or 44-ounce Styrofoam cups. If they are driving, there is a good chance they will be using the cell phone. They might have the cell phone in some type of holder, maybe. Many are yacking on the phone oblivious as to where they are driving and what they are doing. The drink could be in a Styrofoam cup, but could also be in one of those steel insulated cups.

Now what's in the cup? Most likely it will be soda of some kind. I looked up the 10 most popular sodas and wasn't much surprised. The 10 most popular from the No. 1 down are Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Diet Pepsi, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Dr Pepper and Fanta. Americans drink an average of 45 gallons of pop or soda a year which figures out to be about 20 pounds of sugar per person on the average. I do think that diet pop or soda is getting more and more popular.

I drink maybe a diet soda a day, but I do consume more coffee then soda. The first thing in the morning, I make coffee. Statisticians say that 31% of Americans make coffee an important drink in the morning. A statistic I find amazing is that 49% of coffee drinkers would rather give up their cell phone then their coffee. This might be because most older coffee drinkers aren't that attached to their cell phones. Americans consume 400 million cups of coffee per day or about 146 billion cups of coffee per year. Now that's a lot of coffee. Another statistic is that the United States imports more than $4 billion dollars worth of coffee each year.

One resource I looked at said 519 million pounds of tea is imported into the United States every year. The only country that imports more tea is Russia. Nearly a million and a half pounds of tea are consumed by Americans every single day. One pound of loose tea leaves will make up to 200 cups of tea, with Turkey leading the world in tea consumption, with each person using 7 pounds of tea every year or about 1,400 tea servings.

There appears to be some benefit to drinking black tea where it seems to lower the risk of cancer and heart disease and stroke. One other plus is that sodas can easily reach 40 cents per serving, but tea that is made at home will cost just 3 cents per serving. At 3 servings consumed per day, that's a lot of money saved over the course of a year. Coffee is more expensive than tea though.