What all has this tree seen?

Walking the grounds around the State Capitol, I noticed this tree growing next to a sidewalk. It is a native sweet-gum tree. Although hard to tell the age of this tree from my photo, I guess it to be around 90 years old.

The tree's visible roots are called surface roots. Usually surface roots grow a few inches below ground. As trees grow old these surface roots often grow their way above ground. This old tree has done a magnificent job of growing its surface roots above the surface. Soil compaction or rocks close to the surface could have encouraged the effect.