Weyberg ... The Gospel comes to Germans in Missouri

In 1797 the Spanish Governor of Louisiana Territory issued an ordinance that strenuously objected to settlers coming into the area who were not Catholic. This included Protestant preachers.

Several years later, Germans from North Carolina began to settle the territory on the rivers of Whitewater in the district of Cape Girardeau. One of the most prominent of the pioneers was George Frederick Bollinger, who settled at what is now Burfordville. He was thus encouraged by Louis Lorimier to bring more German Protestant settlers to the area in exchange for concessions of land. The new settlers up and down the Whitewater received land grants up to 640 acres for a fee of $41.

On Bolliger's return to North Carolina to visit his friends and relatives, the Germans encouraged him to bring back to Missouri a preacher of the German Reformed Church. He procured the Rev. Samuel Weyberg (became "Whybark" in Missouri) in 1803.

In the little German colony of Alliance in the northwestern part of Whitewater Township, Bollinger County, the Rev. Whybark established his home and brought the gospel to the hungry souls, meeting under trees and in the homes of the Bollinger family members. Soon after arriving, he began preaching sermons in English and German and established a little log church which became Sargent's Chapel near Sedgewickville.

The Whybark family originated in Philadelphia, where Samuel's father, the Rev. Caspar Weyberg, was the minister of the Race Street German Reformed Church for 26 years. During the Revolutionary War, the Rev. Weyberg, very much a patriot, was arrested and imprisoned on a British ship in the harbor for preaching the injustice of the British toward the colonists. His son, Samuel, was studying law when his father died in 1790. It was then that Samuel changed his law degree for theology.