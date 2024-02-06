Weyberg ... The Gospel comes to Germans in Missouri

In 1797 the Spanish Governor of Louisiana Territory issued an ordinance that strenuously objected to settlers coming into the area who were not Catholic. This included Protestant preachers.
Several years later, Germans from North Carolina began to settle the territory on the rivers of Whitewater in the district of Cape Girardeau. One of the most prominent of the pioneers was George Frederick Bollinger, who settled at what is now Burfordville. He was thus encouraged by Louis Lorimier to bring more German Protestant settlers to the area in exchange for concessions of land. The new settlers up and down the Whitewater received land grants up to 640 acres for a fee of $41.
On Bolliger's return to North Carolina to visit his friends and relatives, the Germans encouraged him to bring back to Missouri a preacher of the German Reformed Church. He procured the Rev. Samuel Weyberg (became "Whybark" in Missouri) in 1803.
In the little German colony of Alliance in the northwestern part of Whitewater Township, Bollinger County, the Rev. Whybark established his home and brought the gospel to the hungry souls, meeting under trees and in the homes of the Bollinger family members. Soon after arriving, he began preaching sermons in English and German and established a little log church which became Sargent's Chapel near Sedgewickville.
The Whybark family originated in Philadelphia, where Samuel's father, the Rev. Caspar Weyberg, was the minister of the Race Street German Reformed Church for 26 years. During the Revolutionary War, the Rev. Weyberg, very much a patriot, was arrested and imprisoned on a British ship in the harbor for preaching the injustice of the British toward the colonists. His son, Samuel, was studying law when his father died in 1790. It was then that Samuel changed his law degree for theology.
The Rev. Samuel Whybark subsequently moved to Lincoln County, North Carolina, where he rode horseback ministering to the pioneers. Learning of the need in the new Missouri Territory, Whybark and Bollinger traveled through the wilderness westward. The rest of the Whybark family, his wife, Sophia Bollinger Whybark, followed later in 1805 with their children, Samuel Plyer, John Casper and Joshua.
Houck's "History of Missouri" states Whybark preached one of his first sermons south of Jackson in a settler's home, in addition to homes on the Whitewater. Their son, John, remembers his father being paid with chickens, dressed hogs and fresh bread. Indians who lived near their home brought them bear meat, baskets and deer skins. In turn, the Whybarks shared their fresh milk with the natives. John also recalled hunting with his Indian friends.
In 1833, cholera severely hit the Whitewater settlement. From Quentin Whybark's book, "Whybarks in America", we learn of the Rev. Whybark's final days of life. He administered untiringly to his parishioners throughout the area, falling exhausted to his bed at night. On June 18, 1833, the minister was infected with the illness and died nine hours later at 59 years of age. His wife died two days later. Their burial sites are unknown near Lixville.
