Wet, wet, wet: Gardeners getting a late start; lawns full of weeds

If you didn't realize it, this has been an extremely wet year. Many vegetable gardeners are just now beginning to get into their gardens to plant both row crops such as corn and beans and plant crops such as tomatoes. One gardener told me he didn't think he was going to be able to plant anything in his garden this whole year.

I would like to suggest that you may still be able to plant vegetables. You may need to add some peat moss to the soil to help absorb all of that moisture. There is still plenty of time to plant vegetables, both plants and seeds. You will just be harvesting a little later this year.

Lawn owners are also affected by the extremely wet spring. They are having a hard time finding a day when it is not raining, or a day when the lawn is dry enough just to mow their grass. They are also finding that the weed population has exploded in their lawn.