Wescoat credited for Trail of Tears State Park

From the June 12, 1988, edition of the Southeast Missourian:

Wescoat: Past effort for Trail of Tears Park well worth effort

CAPE GIRARDEAU -- With the opening of the new visitor's center at Trail of Tears Park, officials expect the number of park guests to increase.

Already, nearly 350,000 people each year enjoy the park's facilities and its unique history.

One person who's especially pleased so many people are relaxing at Trail of Tears Park is the man who is responsible for its existence--John Wescoat.

While he doesn't like to take credit for his work, this Cape Girardeau resident singlehandedly secured the property which makes up Trail of Tears Park, and it wasn't easy.

Trail of Tears Park includes a little over 3,300 acres which were owned by about 30 families, he recalled.

Trail of Tears State Park marks the first time Missouri citizens had ever purchased land to be donated to the state for a park.

In the early 1950s, the idea for the park originated with Charles Boutin of Cape Girardeau who became a member of the State Park Board.

He called together a committee to secure the property. Wescoat, who served 14 years as county assessor, was on the committee.

"I was given the job of securing options on the land," Wescoat explained from his Cape Girardeau home near Cherokee Park [now Kiwanis Park]. "We were really rather naive."

The committee had no money with which to purchase the property. Wescoat said the committee believed the necessary money could be raised through private donations.

"But, we didn't raise one nickel that way," he said.

Instead a bond issue was approved in 1956 by voters to raise $150,000 to purchase land for the park.

While the committee was working first to try and raise money and later to get the bond issue approved, Wescoat and a few others were working to secure options on land in the proposed park. Options guarantee that property owners will sell for an agreed upon price if the project comes about.

"We got a number of options for six months," he said. "But it took longer than we thought. By the time we got to some property owners, the first options had expired."

Wescoat said several committee members became discouraged and dropped out.

"They quit. They didn't think it could be done," he said.

But Wescoat, driven by the belief that Southeast Missouri needed this park, re-embarked on his own.

"I took money out of my own pocket to pay for the options," he said, which this time were for an extended period of time. "I wanted to guarantee that we would have plenty of time to organize. I didn't get my money back. I didn't want it back."

He wanted a park.

Wescoat spent four months, "day and night," talking to property owners in the park site, convincing them to sell their land.

It wasn't an easy job. Many of the families in the proposed location had lived on that land for a very long time.

For some, the decision to sell was not difficult. But for others moving from their homes was a painful decision and required careful negotiating by Wescoat.

For example, he tells the story of a property swap needed to secure two tracts in the park.

Robert Jennings owned 120 acres. He agreed to give the county an option on this acreage if he could move his house onto a couple acres across from the park. Similarly, Mrs. Orville Holcomb owned 40 acres which were in the park. She agreed to give an option on her land in exchange for a few acres outside the park.