Welcoming people wherever we are

Dora liked to have refreshments to offer to those coming to her home or office. She almost always had cookies, cheese and crackers, or other goodies to offer. Even a bottle of water, soda, tea, or coffee would do. After hurrying to see what she already had in her cabinets to serve her unexpected guests, Dora quickly found some snacks and drinks that could, at least suffice. Dora's friends arrived early leaving her little time in which to prepare. Even though supplies were limited, Dora had managed to make up a tray of fudge, cookies and various types and flavors of things to drink. She graciously ushered them inside and asked them to sit down. The rest of the evening took care of itself and the arrivals felt at ease and like she never wanted them to leave. All because of the welcoming atmosphere that Dora created.

She re-lived the time that she went to visit a friend, Tonya, with the gift of a book. She intended to drop the book off, exchange cordial amenities and leave. Dora had lots to do that day. However, much to her surprise, her friend had other plans. Placed on a table, inside Tonya's kitchen Dora saw an array of different colored teacups and saucers setting out. Beside the cups and saucers, were various types and flavors of tea. Consequently, Dora was forced to stop and take note of the lovely arrangement of teas, inviting her to sample. She was overcome with a feeling of warmth and comfort, and maybe a tinge of guilt. She felt remorse for viewing the visit as a quickie meeting and then time to go. Tonya, instead, performed a wonderful act of kindness and hospitality, one that brimmed with sweetness. Dora realized, at that moment, that good manners and good-will still remain within the hearts and vocabulary of many. She felt a soft rush of happiness, familiarity and closeness to Tonya. It was different than she had felt in years. Good people still exist and make it their mission to show others how wonderful they are by simple acts of hospitality.

We can practice radiating kindness, and help others to feel loved, accepted and welcome, merely by treating them with respect and acceptance. We can do this wherever we are. When someone enters into our office, we can greet him/her with a handshake, an encouraging smile and treat them as being special. If we have coffee, tea, water or another beverage on hand, it is a refreshing gesture to inquire if they would like something to drink. There are many ways to make others feel comfortable and warm, whether they are friends or acquaintances, whether at our home, workplace, or on the street Our perfect guide is found in the Bible Scripture "So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets", (Matthew 7:12). Regardless of the pace of the world we still need to move forward and see how we can make it a more loving and hospitable place to live, wherever we may be.