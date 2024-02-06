Welcome to the neighborhood, URBAN Kitchen & Bar!

In mid-March, the location formally occupied by Bella Italia in downtown Cape Girardeau welcomed a new resident: URBAN Kitchen & Bar.

The hip sounding name piqued my interest while social media posts lauding their soft opening mid-March had me juggling my calendar to squeeze in a visit before a work trip.

A post on the Urban Kitchen Facebook page describing their Korean short ribs increased my urgency, but I had resigned to delaying my inaugural visit a couple of weeks.

The next thing I knew, I was seated at a bar-height table near a window patiently awaiting my meal. I chatted with one of the owners. If I were a responsible writer, I would have written this column immediately following the meal when the thoughts and memories were fresh. Unfortunately, as the islands beckoned and I focused on passing TSA screening while surviving eight days of business/pleasure/self-inflicted suffering with only the contents of a carry on, I eventually resorted to my go-to packing method: mentally pack for a week before dumping the contents of my purse out in lieu of the essentials. The good news? I passed TSA screenings with flying colors. The bad news? The notes for my first visit to Urban Kitchen were M.I.A.

Despite the lack of my handy dandy notebook, I vividly recalled the Korean short ribs. They were perfectly tender and savory. Likewise, the egg rolls were flavorfully fresh, crisp and light. I remembered feeling physically full while craving more.

Pho's traditionally clear light broth deceptively gives no indication of the depth of flavor. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Then, I traveled thousands of miles, over states and an ocean away.

I later returned refreshed, revived, invigorated, educated and motivated.

As I began to formulate thoughts for this column, I checked in with some food-loving friends for unbiased feedback about their own Urban Kitchen experiences.

They were conflicted. The food was good, but they left with more questions than answers. Why was UK still having a "soft opening"? When would UK expand to the full menu? Why did the decor seem somewhat ... uninspired? Why was there no alcohol available? How do you eat pho?