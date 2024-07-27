Welcome to springtime

The flower you see here is one that I look for every spring. It is a bright yellow like no other. The color and design on the leaves are similar to a trillium but are a distinctly different shape.

This is a native wildflower called the trout lily. It is also called a dogtooth lily. Younger trout lily plants that do not bloom tend to be shorter and send up a single leaf that looks similar to a fawn's ear and are actually called fawn's ear. A trout lily in bloom is usually between 6 or 8 inches tall.