Welcome back bluebirds

By Paul Schnare
I live at the end of a half-mile-long driveway. During the summer as I drive up to my home, I enjoy watching the bluebirds. They may be taking a bath in a pothole in the lane after a rain, or they may just fly out of the way so I don't hit them with the car. They are really a joy to watch.
Normally during the winter months I don't see them. They migrate to the south to enjoy warmer climates. I haven't seen any since last fall. I really envy them and miss them. I don't get to go south during the winter!
During a conversation with a bird watcher last week, I was delighted to find out that he has been seeing bluebirds lately in his backyard. I was a little surprised to hear that someone in the Heartland has already seen some this early. I have since heard other bluebird landlords say they quite often feed bluebirds all winter long. Perhaps the flock knows more about the weather future than we do.
If you also would like to enjoy watching bluebirds in your backyard this year, I suggest that you invest in a bluebird house and bluebird feeder. Both of these structures should be placed on a post about 5 feet in the air. I would place them about 20 feet apart, and have them facing each other. The feeder and the house should be located in an open area. For some reason bluebirds like wide open spaces.
I suggest that you purchase or make from a kit a special bluebird box for their home. I like the ones where there is an opening in the top so that you can watch the family interact during mating, egg laying, egg hatching and hatchling development. You can really get involved in monitoring family development during the summer seasons.
I also suggest that you purchase or make a special enclosed bluebird feeder. These feeders have a roof over the top and a glass in the front of the feeder so you can watch the birds interact during feeding time.
Bluebirds really like mealworms. The enclosed feeder will keep other birds away from the worms. With a little effort, you can teach the bluebirds how to get inside the feeder. Other birds don't seem to be quite as smart to learn how to get inside of the feeder. The enclosed feeder assures you that the money you invest in bluebird feed will ensure the food is eaten by bluebirds and not by other birds that may inhabit your backyard.
It may be a cold January, but I am already thinking spring. If I could see some bluebirds on my lane, I would really know that spring is just around the corner.
