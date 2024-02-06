Welcome back bluebirds

By Paul Schnare

I live at the end of a half-mile-long driveway. During the summer as I drive up to my home, I enjoy watching the bluebirds. They may be taking a bath in a pothole in the lane after a rain, or they may just fly out of the way so I don't hit them with the car. They are really a joy to watch.

Normally during the winter months I don't see them. They migrate to the south to enjoy warmer climates. I haven't seen any since last fall. I really envy them and miss them. I don't get to go south during the winter!

During a conversation with a bird watcher last week, I was delighted to find out that he has been seeing bluebirds lately in his backyard. I was a little surprised to hear that someone in the Heartland has already seen some this early. I have since heard other bluebird landlords say they quite often feed bluebirds all winter long. Perhaps the flock knows more about the weather future than we do.

If you also would like to enjoy watching bluebirds in your backyard this year, I suggest that you invest in a bluebird house and bluebird feeder. Both of these structures should be placed on a post about 5 feet in the air. I would place them about 20 feet apart, and have them facing each other. The feeder and the house should be located in an open area. For some reason bluebirds like wide open spaces.