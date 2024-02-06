Wehn a bear becomes a tiger

By Aaron Horrell
A white moth graced a brilliant marigold flower early one damp September morning as I walked the edge of my wife's flower garden. I photographed the moth as it set quietly with its very white wings folded across its back. In a gesture of "Thanks for the photo," I gently tapped the moth on its head with my finger. To my delight it did not fly but instead flipped its wing up giving me a more impressive photo opportunity.
This insect is a Virginia tiger moth. Previous to metamorphosing into its adult moth stage, it was a caterpillar called a yellow woolly bear.
The Virginia tiger moth is native to much of the United States and Canada. Woolly bears become more visible this time of year as plants begin to drop their leaves, which the caterpillars depend upon for food. Woolly bears come in a variety of colors.
