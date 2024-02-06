All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 17, 2017

Wehn a bear becomes a tiger

A white moth graced a brilliant marigold flower early one damp September morning as I walked the edge of my wife's flower garden. I photographed the moth as it set quietly with its very white wings folded across its back. In a gesture of "Thanks for the photo," I gently tapped the moth on its head with my finger. To my delight it did not fly but instead flipped its wing up giving me a more impressive photo opportunity...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

A white moth graced a brilliant marigold flower early one damp September morning as I walked the edge of my wife's flower garden. I photographed the moth as it set quietly with its very white wings folded across its back. In a gesture of "Thanks for the photo," I gently tapped the moth on its head with my finger. To my delight it did not fly but instead flipped its wing up giving me a more impressive photo opportunity.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This insect is a Virginia tiger moth. Previous to metamorphosing into its adult moth stage, it was a caterpillar called a yellow woolly bear.

The Virginia tiger moth is native to much of the United States and Canada. Woolly bears become more visible this time of year as plants begin to drop their leaves, which the caterpillars depend upon for food. Woolly bears come in a variety of colors.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnOct. 19
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pr...
ColumnOct. 16
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why loc...
ColumnOct. 16
Smith: The real state of the economy
ColumnOct. 9
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy