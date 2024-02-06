Weather junkies turn to Fla. hurricane blogger for info

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- As a recent hurricane lashed the Louisiana coast, nervous excitement churned inside Florida-based, self-proclaimed weather geek turned storm chaser Mike Boylan.

The winds howled as he started up his white pickup truck and ventured away from the relative safety of a car wash northwest of New Orleans where he'd ridden out the early hours of Hurricane Ida in late August.

"I drove down this one road and, holy cow, the trees started falling," Boylan, 48, recounted.

The slowly moving storm suddenly took a turn north, forcing him to make a U-turn and speed away, trees snapping and power lines falling around him.

"It was a little scary, I'll admit," Boylan said. "It was more than I bargained for. There were some moments in my truck that I was saying, 'Just get me somewhere.' I wanted to get the heck off the road."

He soon found refuge at a LaQuinta Inn in nearby Boutte, Louisiana, quickly going live on Facebook to share Ida's fury with his 1.1 million followers on Mike's Weather Page.

"You could hear all the damage going on around us," he said. "You could see sheet metal flying."

Would he do it again?

"Absolutely. There's a little storm junkie in me, there's no doubt," Boylan said recently from his suburban Tampa home. "I guess it's a weird obsession."

He's become an online darling among those who turn to him for their hurricane season fix, propelling him into the realm of social media influencers. But it's his humble, down-to-earth nature that draws many to the beer-drinking, baseball- and NASCAR-loving guy who has always been fascinated by hurricanes.

"I grew up obsessed with The Weather Channel," Boylan said, "I would always wake up in the morning and see if the cone shifted. You always get that excitement, like 'Oh, my God' the cone is coming closer."

He started Mike's Weather Page in 2004 as a one-stop shop for weather information during a tumultuous six-week span that saw four hurricanes crisscross Florida.

At first he only shared it with family and friends. Then it started getting clicks, spreading by word of mouth, and later by Facebook likes.

"When I started, I only focused on Florida. And then I got some people getting upset because I wasn't talking about Texas storms or North Carolina storms,"

Today, he's expanded to Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, while keeping up the original website, spaghettimodels.com. His videos have been picked up by television stations and websites, including The Weather Channel.