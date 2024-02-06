Weather and travel woes hit Europe with heat, hail

LONDON -- The temperature's dropping but Europe's troubles aren't over: A record-busting heat wave gave way Friday to thunderstorms and hailstorms, bringing the Tour de France to a dramatic halt and causing trouble at British airports and beyond on one of the most hectic travel days of the year.

In addition, travelers at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports faced delays because air traffic controllers grounded flights over a technical problem.

It marked the second day of travel disruptions in European capitals after one of the hottest days in memory, when many places in Western Europe saw temperatures soar beyond 104 degrees. Compounding that, the weekend is a big travel moment across Europe as families head off for their summer holidays since schools have broken up for the academic year.

After several hours of flight restrictions over U.K. airspace Friday, the national air traffic controller NATS said it had fixed the technical issue and would be able to safely increase traffic flow.

"Weather is continuing to cause significant unrelated disruption across the country and more widely across Europe, which has further complicated today's operation," NATS said in a statement.

In France, suffocating heat turned into slippery storms Friday -- including a hailstorm on the Tour de France route in the Alps so sudden and violent organizers ordered a stop to the world's premier cycling event.

As riders careened down hairpin turns after mounting a 9,000-foot peak, a storm lashed the valley below. A snowplow worked desperately to clear the route of slush, but organizers deemed it too dangerous to continue.