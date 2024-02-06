Weather and growing up in the Sandhills

Here in Missouri we live in a fair sized town of about 5,000 but Cape Girardeau is about 8 to 10 miles from us with probably 40,000 to 50,000 people. There is an actual TV station located in Cape Girardeau. Back in Nebraska, it was probably 80 miles to the closest station, and our reception was fuzzy on a good day. Anyway, this TV station has two weather guys and three weather gals. They all do a good job, but one excels. Recently the better weather person said the storm was supposed to hit at about 12:30 to 1 am. It did. Wind and lightning and rain. Lots of lightning.

Honestly, there seemed to be a constant rumble for several hours. Some were close, and some was distant lightning. There were a couple lightning bursts when there was no time between the flash and the boom. It was close. One can count from the time you see the strike or the flash until you hear the boom and divide by seven, and that's about the number of miles from you. Some were close. Marge was going out to feed the cats, and it crackled some and her and Grace were back in the house right now. We are really careful around the metal-framed high tunnels. Made me think of lightning growing up in Nebraska.

Where I grew up, the only trees were around the houses so if you were sitting on a tractor or riding a horse out doing something, you were the highest thing out there. Perfect spot for lightning to ruin your day. A friend of mine was driving a cow back a few years, and he was on a horse. Lightning killed the cow he was driving. The advice is to lie down in a low spot to avoid lightning, but that doesn't really appeal to me. So what does one do? Not much one can do. Hope for the best.