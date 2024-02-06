As this column reaches readers, it is the start of the church's season of Advent and less than a month until Christmas.

Of course, no photograph was taken of Jesus during his lifetime because the technology didn't exist.

As far as we know, no one even attempted a sketch of him -- and if one was made, it's lost to history.

There is a picture -- a colored drawing, really -- that comes to mind of a post-resurrection Jesus smiling and laughing.

Due to copyright reasons, it can't be reproduced in this newspaper, but if you're so inclined, you may view it at joyfulnoiseletter.com/store.asp.

The pictorial representation you'll see there most accurately describes how the historical Jesus fills my mind.

There is nothing in the pages of the New Testament to suggest Jesus laughed or even smiled.

I don't care.

Jesus had to have smiled, laughed, guffawed and groaned at bad jokes.

I'll bet he cried a lot, too. In fact, John 11:35 said he did -- at least once.

Without a demonstrative Jesus, there is no possibility that 12 men would have left their livelihoods and families to wander around with a joyless itinerant preacher for 3.5 years.

Boy, I would have liked to have spent five minutes with him in the sands of Judea.

Perceptions

My mind wanders to hymnody often and on the day these words are penned -- or more accurately, word processed -- the song which comes to mind is "We Would See Jesus."