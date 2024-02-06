We was a family

By Rennie Phillips

Saw a Western cartoon of a sheriff, an old cowboy on a horse and a pickup with a kid driving and he had to stand on the seat to see over the steering wheel. The caption was of the old cowboy telling the sheriff that the kid was too young to ride a horse so he had to drive the pickup. This was kind of true where I grew up and when I was growing up. The only thing was, we rode horses when we could barely walk and we were driving the pickup when we did have to stand to see over the wheel. Nothing new up there. Pretty much all the kids were doing the same thing.

Marge tells of driving a Scout to school which was probably 5 miles from her folks' house to the country school. No big deal back then. It was all a country road and I wonder if it all had gravel. Many times the old country roads were just two lines, one for each tire. But one other thing was, there was almost a zip and zero chance of meeting someone on the road. There might be two or three cars drive down that road every day. One was the mailman or mailwoman.

Kids did things young back then. It was no big deal. All the kids worked or did something. We didn't have computers and iPads and smart phones and all the rest. There was work. One job of mine was slopping the hogs. I'd fill up two five-gallon buckets with separated milk as full as I could carry them and head to the pig pen. It was say 60 or 70 yards from the house, so it was a good trek without spilling the milk. If you only part-filled them then you had to make another trip. God forbid doing that. Kind of like today and carrying in the groceries. I hook a plastic sack on every finger so that I can get it all in one trip. Usually do too. Mick did the chickens. He'd gather the eggs and shut them in. He had sheep off and on so he'd have to gather them up.

I guess the point I'm making is that since we lived in the country there was work to do no matter what age you were. Marge and I still have chores to do. That was what we called them back then. Chores in the evening and chores in the morning. Back then we had cows to milk night and morning. Just part of the chores. Now we fill the tanks with water so there is an ample amount for our steers to drink. We also give both the yearlings and the two year old steers some grain. The grain gives them a boost in energy but it also helps keep them gentle and familiar with Marge and me. Then I shut up my high tunnels and we both feed our cats and the dog. Marge has her own cats and I have my own.