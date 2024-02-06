We need to be a society where we're not afraid to take the blame

By Rennie Phillips

Way back in the beginning in the garden, Adam ate the apple. When God brought it up he immediately said it was the woman who was to blame.

Cain slew Abel, his brother. And when God confronted Cain, the response was simply: "Am I my brother's keeper."

Then if Abel hadn't made a better sacrifice then there wouldn't have been a problem, so it was kind of Abel's fault as well.

So goes the blame game.

Never accept any blame or fault but pass it on to someone else. Always. This has been going on for the history of mankind.

A man walks into a courtroom and pleads not guilty of some crime. He says he couldn't help himself. He was influenced by his childhood, his abusive parents, where he grew up, the school he went to, and on and on. He transfers all the blame off himself and onto someone or something else. If they hadn't left the keys in the car, I wouldn't have stolen it. And I'm using the term "himself," but actually it includes men and women, teens and children. Kid gets caught sneaking cookies out of the cookie jar. He is sorry, but sorry for getting caught or sorry for doing it? But, then again, if the adult had locked up the cookies he wouldn't have been tempted.

We go to a basketball, soccer or baseball game and our team loses. Well, if the ref had called the game like he should have, we probably would have won. Did you see the call he made when such and such happened! That team has stacked the deck by bringing in kids from another district. That was why they won. They won because their school is a lot bigger than ours. They have a lot more kids.

When it comes to politics, the blame game is alive and well. Republicans blame democrats, and democrats blame republicans. The blame game right now is pointed at the Russians. Who knows if they are guilty or not. This blame game runs from the president down to the administrator out at our school. It's the new mayor's fault. Another says he's doing a great job and that it is the old mayor's fault.

We go hunting and out steps that buck of one's dreams and we miss. The scope must be off or we would have gotten that deer. We miss with our archery equipment and we claim the arrow must have bumped a tree limb. We get stopped by the game warden, and when checking our game he finds we have too many doves. For some reason we are mad at the game warden and blame him for stopping us in the first place. Somehow we end up blaming him.

I get stopped on the way home and the charge is speeding. I had been going 35 in a 25, so says the police officer. And my immediate thought is there is no way was I going 35. No way. Maybe I was doing 30, but definitely not 35. And besides, he was following me and he was targeting me. I think I'll go ahead and get a lawyer and fight this speeding charge. When it's all boiled down, the police guy was at fault.