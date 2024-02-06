We need some time out

I've talked about this before so for some this will be old news. Blame it on me having a senior moment. Back when I was a kid growing up in the '50s and '60s, we spent a good amount of time fishing at a large lake north of Ogallala, Nebraska. It was a big, clear lake that was about 20 miles long and maybe 3 or 4 miles wide at the face. Big sandy beaches with many of them gradually sloping off to deeper water so perfect to wade in. Most of the time we'd fish for walleye or white bass, but in reality we were fishing for anything that would swallow our worm or minnow.

Most of the time, there wasn't one person in sight. We were the only ones there. Kind of hard to believe that there was no one there enjoying the fishing and the sand. Boy have things changed. Now, it's wall to wall campers and four-wheel drives and side-by-sides and people. Thousands of people. People everywhere! It's like back in the '50s and '60s, when the city had all the allure and magic, but now people are trying to escape the city for a little peace and quiet even amidst the hustle and bustle of the new populated beaches. Sad, but it's the new normal. I really wish we could go back to the days when there wasn't anyone there and the lake was to ourselves. Those days are long gone.

Back then there weren't any cell phones or iPads or computers. When you wanted to look something up, you used a set of encyclopedias or a dictionary. If you wanted a book, you went to the nearest library and used the card index system and found where it should be. Now when the spelling of a word escapes me, I just type it in a word search program, and it's right there. If I'm wanting to look up Nebraska Wedding Tomatoes, which I just did a week or two ago, I use DuckDuckGo and search for it. Took maybe 30 seconds and right there on the screen before me was pages of information. Handier, but not sure better.

Everyone carries their own cell phone with them everywhere. So if I'm sitting in the shade in my side-by-side and decide to call a cousin in Nebraska, in a matter of seconds I can be visiting with them. Or use the cell phone to do a thousand other things I'm not sure how to do. It is amazing what one can do from a simple cell phone. Back when we were kids, we'd take off on our horses and we'd be gone all day. We knew enough to get home before dark and help with milking the cows. That was a given. But it was OK to not be in constant communication with anyone. Today when you meet someone walking or driving or even sitting still, there is a phone in their ear. Two people eating at a restaurant and both on their cell phones. Times have changed. Some for the better, and some for the worse.