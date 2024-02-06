We need rain

Well we finally got some rain a week or two ago. Not much but we can say it rained. It did clean some of the dust off the trees and plants and such, but it didn't really rain enough to do much good.

Growing up it got dry in the Sandhills now and then, but back then it was Dad's and Mom's headache. It wasn't mine. I lived there and worked beside them, but with all honesty I didn't have any skin in the game. Mom and Dad did. If there wasn't enough hay either the cows did without or Dad had to buy hay. And if the summer grazing was short and the cows did without, then most likely the calves they were nursing wouldn't put weight on. Or if it was dry in the summer and there wasn't enough hay, the cows were malnourished then the newborn calves would be born weak or still born or a bunch of other not-so-pleasant outcomes. I mean I had to be concerned, but it was their worry.

No rain meant the lakes were low, so that affected my fishing. No rain meant fencing would be harder. If sand is damp you can dig a hole for a fencepost pretty easy. If sand is dry it is a bear to dig holes. If it's real dry, the water table underground might drop, creating problems. Dry weather means more work and impacts my fishing and even hunting.

So who does this dry weather today really impact? It impacts those in agriculture for sure. Impacts the dry-land farmer for sure. Impacts those who raise cattle. Impacts the vegetable grower. Affects those who grow fruits and nuts and grapes and such. Impacts those who have lawns but not like the farmer or rancher. I'm sure there are others impacted by the drought.