We can learn from mistakes

In last week's column, I misspelled Hannah and Cain's names. A couple of friends brought the errors to my attention. Unfortunately, I did not allow enough time for my wife or anyone else to proofread my article. Sometimes it is difficult to see your own mistakes and spell check is unreliable for proper names. Have you ever found errors in books that the editors missed? It happens. It is humbling to make such mistakes. I thought it would be appropriate to write a column on learning from mistakes.

Everyone makes mistakes. I always tell the congregation to have their Bibles open while I am preaching. I think it is a good practice to see if the speaker is quoting the words accurately, and to read the text for oneself. I have always learned better by reading than listening. I caution the audience I might test them. I have been known to preach that Job was swallowed by a whale. Did you catch that?

Pundits love to point out gaffs when a speaker misspeaks. The Bible tells us in Proverbs 10:19, "When words are many, transgression is not lacking, but whoever restrains his lips is prudent." Our church is reading a chapter of Proverbs each day throughout the month of May. The context of this verse is when you are upset and say things you should not say, you will face consequences. The person who can keep silent benefits from not saying something he or she will later regret.

The reality is the more you communicate, the greater the odds of making a mistake, or repeating misinformation. Sometimes we are misunderstood, and sometimes we say something people do not want to hear. I am thankful for our First Amendment rights allow us to freely communicate our thoughts and feelings. Wisdom teaches us just because we can say something does not mean we should say it.