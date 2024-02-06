We all scream for semifreddo

Kendall Vanderslice has had a checkered career in the field of culinary arts and sciences which has taken her around the world. Holding an advanced degree in Gastronomy she has worked as a pastry chef in many of the top kitchens of Boston. At one location she specialized in ice cream desserts, which is not necessarily unusual until you realize that during that posting the restaurant in question did not have a single ice cream maker on its premises. How did she do it? By borrowing a centuries-old trick or two from the Italians.

While ice cream is undeniably the quintessential American dessert (we consume on average some 30 quarts of it per capita), we hardly invented it. Rather, its origins can be traced way back to ancient China. There a combination of mountain snow and saltpeter was used to freeze containers of syrup, a procedure that caught the attention of Marco Polo, who brought it back to Italy.

Ever since, Italians, especially in Venice, have earned a reputation for making some of the best ice creams in the world. Thus, if you're like me, your first taste of, say, Italian gelato may have given credence to the legend that King Henry II of France married Catherine de Medicis primarily for her ice cream recipes.

But there's more to Italian ice cream than just gelato. There are many other approaches, and among the most versatile and uncomplicated of them is semifreddo, a concoction short of actual ice cream, because it requires no churn to make. Yet to my mind, it is every bit as flavorful and frankly, with a mere handful of ingredients a bit more elegant and sophisticated than mere ice cream. It cleverly uses something other than an ice cream maker to introduce air into the finished product.

For my money (and they've gotten lots of it over the years) the best ice cream shop in America is Salt & Straw, headquartered in Portland, Oregon. And the people there underscore in their recent cookbook a principle not always recognized when making ice cream: air is a determinant ingredient in the process. But you don't have to have an ice cream churn to introduce air into the final product. You can do it at the front of the process as well, and that's the beauty of semifreddo. Whipped cream is simply folded into the mixture before it's frozen.

Try it and you may soon be singing, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for: semifreddo!"