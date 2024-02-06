We all need God's grace

When I completed my education in 2005, I had already paid off all of my academic debt. Like many people, I relied on my family to pay the majority of my expenses so that I could gain an education. I did not attend the most expensive schools. I commuted to a nearby university for my undergraduate degree, and I worked while earning the next two fully accredited degrees.
I was fortunate to get to go to college. I came from a middle-class home, and we borrowed and paid off debts in order for me to have the opportunity. There were no scholarships, and no savings to help. I am sure we would have rejoiced back then to learn that thousands of dollars' worth of debt would be paid by our generous government. Unfortunately, those who paid off their loans get nothing out of this deal.
You may be surprised that some Christians have criticized conservatives for complaining about student loan forgiveness. Their argument is salvation is the result of Jesus paying our sin debt so that we can go to heaven. If we have been forgiven a debt we could not pay, then we should not complain about the government's action. Should we make such a comparison? Should we cheapen the grace of God by comparing it to a desperate attempt to buy votes?
We have all experienced God's grace. Grace by definition is underserved. Romans 11:6 says, "But if it is by grace, it is no longer on the basis of works; otherwise, grace would no longer be grace." There is special grace that people receive by believing in Jesus' act of sacrificial atonement, and there is general grace that God extends to everyone.
Whether you love Jesus and go to church every week, or if you are an atheist who wants to outlaw the practice of religion, you are the recipient of God's merciful grace. The fact that humanity is not as evil as it potentially could be is by the grace of God. Every good thing is a gift from God (James 1:17).
God is a righteous judge, and he never makes a mistake. We see many injustices in our world. Sometimes we fail to be thankful for the blessings we have received when we perceive someone else benefitting at our expense. People of faith know that a right relationship with God helps us to extend grace to others -- even those who do not deserve it.
The idea of grace and forgiveness go together. There is an acrostic with the word, "grace." It is God's righteousness at Christ's expense. I receive God's forgiveness because Jesus paid my debt. He did not owe it, but I could not pay it. Apart from his grace, I would have to face eternal consequences for sinning against God.
The Apostle Paul summarizes God's grace, "I thank him who has given me strength, Christ Jesus our Lord, because he judged me faithful, appointing me to his service, though formerly I was a blasphemer, persecutor, and insolent opponent. But I received mercy because I had acted ignorantly in unbelief, and the grace of our Lord overflowed for me with the faith and love that are in Christ Jesus. The saying is trustworthy and deserving of full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am the foremost. But I received mercy for this reason, that in me, as the foremost, Jesus Christ might display his perfect patience as an example to those who were to believe in him for eternal life." 1 Timothy 1:12-16.
We have been blessed to be a blessing. If you get student loan forgiveness, give money to charity to help someone else. As Americans, we understand that some taxation provides goods and services that benefit all of us. People who refuse to pay taxes go to jail--paying taxes is not the same as giving to charity.
We know that our society flourishes when people work, save, spend and give. Fiscal responsibility is a good thing. Remember, if you borrow, you are the slave of the lender, Proverbs 22:7. I would rather owe God than the government.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.