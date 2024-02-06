We all need God's grace

When I completed my education in 2005, I had already paid off all of my academic debt. Like many people, I relied on my family to pay the majority of my expenses so that I could gain an education. I did not attend the most expensive schools. I commuted to a nearby university for my undergraduate degree, and I worked while earning the next two fully accredited degrees.

I was fortunate to get to go to college. I came from a middle-class home, and we borrowed and paid off debts in order for me to have the opportunity. There were no scholarships, and no savings to help. I am sure we would have rejoiced back then to learn that thousands of dollars' worth of debt would be paid by our generous government. Unfortunately, those who paid off their loans get nothing out of this deal.

You may be surprised that some Christians have criticized conservatives for complaining about student loan forgiveness. Their argument is salvation is the result of Jesus paying our sin debt so that we can go to heaven. If we have been forgiven a debt we could not pay, then we should not complain about the government's action. Should we make such a comparison? Should we cheapen the grace of God by comparing it to a desperate attempt to buy votes?

We have all experienced God's grace. Grace by definition is underserved. Romans 11:6 says, "But if it is by grace, it is no longer on the basis of works; otherwise, grace would no longer be grace." There is special grace that people receive by believing in Jesus' act of sacrificial atonement, and there is general grace that God extends to everyone.

Whether you love Jesus and go to church every week, or if you are an atheist who wants to outlaw the practice of religion, you are the recipient of God's merciful grace. The fact that humanity is not as evil as it potentially could be is by the grace of God. Every good thing is a gift from God (James 1:17).