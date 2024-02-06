NEW YORK -- Intrepid visitors to the Architectural Digest Design Show here this month braved lashings of chilly rain to get there. But inside, the elements were the source of inspiration.

Water, wind, earth, light -- artists found clever ways to showcase these natural elements in art for the home.

In the "Made" section of the show, where independent designers were set up, creativity was at every turn.

Photographer Susan Richman of Dobbs Ferry, New York, is intrigued by ephemeral qualities in an environment. She has shot dilapidated buildings through mirrors and Mylar. In her newest collection, ReFormations, she combines dyes with botanical material she finds on walks -- "grasses, seedpods and hydrangea petals," among others - and then freezes them. As they thaw, she photographs their transformation.

Chicago-based Mitchell Black showed a large mural called Mountain. It was reminiscent of a vintage black-and-white illustration from a good book that might take its reader deep into a mysterious forest. In a wallpaper collection called Storms, charcoal drawings of roiling clouds and dust become beautifully transcendent wall art. The company is known for avant garde wallpapers that include oversize python-skin prints, captured imagery of sound waves, and spattered rain.

This photo shows a Warp & Weft's wool rug from their Tidal Collection at the Architectural Digest Design show in New York. Warp & Weft's Tidal Collection of wool rugs gave the ebb and flow of the ocean an intriguing abstract quality. Kim Cook ~ Associated Press

Tempaper's creative director Jennifer Matthews drew inspiration from Asian jungles for Utopia, a panoramic mural with lush trees and creatures.

Sisyphus Industries drew visitors to their tables that held magnetized steel balls tracing intricate patterns in silica sand, under glass tops. The tables come in several sizes, and each is loaded with a selection of programmed tracks that guide the robot-controlled balls.